Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto to do this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include a Justin Bieber dance party, a Toronto rapper's hometown concert and a cat festival celebrating all things feline.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

Lead photo by

Downtown Yonge BIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Win 4 VIP all-day tickets to Canada's largest St. Patrick's Day party

10 things to do in Toronto this week

How to experience the 2024 solar eclipse in and around Toronto

CATstravaganza cat festival coming to Toronto next month

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

5-day storytelling festival with true stories told live coming to Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week