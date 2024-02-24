CATstravaganza cat festival coming to Toronto next month

Cat people, this one's for you. Toronto is going to be home to a cat-themed festival next month to give felines and their friends the purrrrfect weekend.

Toronto CATstravaganza might be the best place to be for everyone from cat lovers to open-minded dog people for a fur-filled weekend of all things cat-related.

Taking place in the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place on March 2 and 3, CATstravaganza will feature a number of events showcasing the cutest kitties around, as well as a vendor market to pick up goodies to spoil your own fur baby.

Presented by Loving Cats World Wide, who organize cat-centric events globally, the event will feature an International Cat Competition where you can cheer on your favourite cat, as well as a 'Cat Walk' where you can learn more about different breeds.

You'll also be able to meet with local rescues and charities, interact with some seriously sweet kitties and, for those contemplating making a foray into cat-parenthood, learn everything you need to know before you welcome a cat into your home.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite.