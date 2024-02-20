Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
replay story fest

5-day storytelling festival with true stories told live coming to Toronto

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A festival celebrating all things storytelling is coming to Toronto for five days of true tales told by the people who lived them.

The inaugural installment of Replay Story Fest is coming to Toronto next month for a week of workshops, performances and more, all centering around the tradition and art form of storytelling.

The event will be held over five days at the Burdock Music Hall in Bloordale Village, and will offer "an opportunity to revel in the magic of our shared lived experiences," says Replay Storytelling, the festival's organizers.

The festival will feature a number of different events all exploring various relationships to and types of storytelling, like Musical Musings, where musicians Deanna Petcoff and Camille Léon will tell the stories behind their songs.

There will also be daily shows throughout the duration of the festival where performers tell true stories — some hilarious, some heartbreaking — that have happened to them.

There will also be workshops held for you to hone your storytelling skills, like Improv for Storytelling, taught by multidisciplinary artist Christel Bartelse.

A full schedule for the festival can be found on Replay Storytelling's website, where tickets for all shows and workshops can be purchased. The festival runs between March 6 and 1o.

Lead photo by

Replay Storytelling
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

5-day storytelling festival with true stories told live coming to Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto for Family Day weekend 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto's most fun street festival is back and better than ever this spring

You'll want to attend this Toronto wedding market even if you're not getting married

You can paint your own booty at this body positive Toronto art class