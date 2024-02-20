5-day storytelling festival with true stories told live coming to Toronto

A festival celebrating all things storytelling is coming to Toronto for five days of true tales told by the people who lived them.

The inaugural installment of Replay Story Fest is coming to Toronto next month for a week of workshops, performances and more, all centering around the tradition and art form of storytelling.

The event will be held over five days at the Burdock Music Hall in Bloordale Village, and will offer "an opportunity to revel in the magic of our shared lived experiences," says Replay Storytelling, the festival's organizers.

The festival will feature a number of different events all exploring various relationships to and types of storytelling, like Musical Musings, where musicians Deanna Petcoff and Camille Léon will tell the stories behind their songs.

There will also be daily shows throughout the duration of the festival where performers tell true stories — some hilarious, some heartbreaking — that have happened to them.

There will also be workshops held for you to hone your storytelling skills, like Improv for Storytelling, taught by multidisciplinary artist Christel Bartelse.

A full schedule for the festival can be found on Replay Storytelling's website, where tickets for all shows and workshops can be purchased. The festival runs between March 6 and 1o.