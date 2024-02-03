The lobby of a fancy Toronto hotel is about to be turned into a retro arcade

You're about to get the chance to take a major trip through time at a popular Toronto hotel, as their lobby is transforming into a radical retro arcade.

Hotel X has announced that, for the second year running, they'll be bringing back their retro arcade this month for guests and gamers alike to have some nostalgic fun.

This year's arcade will be bigger and better than ever, with double the number of last years' games and food and drink offerings, including retro candy, popcorn, and cocktails.

You can expect arcade classics of the 80s and 90s like Dance Dance Revolution, Skee-ball, Street Fighter, air hockey, foosball and more, on top of theme nights and Sunday Mario Kart tournaments.

On Friday nights, the arcade turns into a retro bar with DJs for Flashback Fridays, and on Saturdays and Sundays the hotel will keep the nostalgia going with timeless movie showings in the screening room.

You don't need to be a guest at Hotel X to get in on the fun, though -- everyone is welcome. Admission to the arcade is free for guests, with tickets to the retro arcade priced at $18.80 for a day pass.

The arcade will be open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. from February 16 to March 17.