There's a market in Toronto where you can buy the coolest Dragons' Den inventions

Toronto is about to get a market where you can try out some of the coolest, wackiest and most viral inventions from Dragons' Den. How's that for a pitch?

Fans of the CBC show are scoring a dream deal next week, as the I Heart DD Market invites Toronto to meet over 20 vendors who have appeared on the show for the chance to try and buy their inventions.

You'll be able to channel your inner Robert Herjavec as you sample products from some of the show's strangest, silliest, smartest and most heartwarming businesses while meeting the minds who invented them.

Some of the market's vendors include Dragons' Den alumni like Taltis Foods, DistillX, Mary's Brigadeiro, Coldture and more.

There will also be a giveaway where serious DD fans could get the chance to win exclusive Dragons' Den swag as well as gift cards and samples from viral Dragons' Den competitors like Crafty Ramen, Dragonfly Wingman, Tiara Shower Cap and more.

On the other hand, if you frequently find yourself thinking "there's no way that works," when you watch the show, now is your chance to put these inventions to the test.

The I Heart DD Market will take place in the atrium of the CBC building (250 Front West) between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Admission is free and open to everyone.