Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
dragons den market

There's a market in Toronto where you can buy the coolest Dragons' Den inventions

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto is about to get a market where you can try out some of the coolest, wackiest and most viral inventions from Dragons' Den. How's that for a pitch?

Fans of the CBC show are scoring a dream deal next week, as the I Heart DD Market invites Toronto to meet over 20 vendors who have appeared on the show for the chance to try and buy their inventions.

You'll be able to channel your inner Robert Herjavec as you sample products from some of the show's strangest, silliest, smartest and most heartwarming businesses while meeting the minds who invented them.

Some of the market's vendors include Dragons' Den alumni like Taltis Foods, DistillX, Mary's Brigadeiro, Coldture and more.

There will also be a giveaway where serious DD fans could get the chance to win exclusive Dragons' Den swag as well as gift cards and samples from viral Dragons' Den competitors like Crafty Ramen, Dragonfly Wingman, Tiara Shower Cap and more.

On the other hand, if you frequently find yourself thinking "there's no way that works," when you watch the show, now is your chance to put these inventions to the test.

The I Heart DD Market will take place in the atrium of the CBC building (250 Front West) between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Admission is free and open to everyone.

Lead photo by

CBC
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

The lobby of a fancy Toronto hotel is about to be turned into a retro arcade

There's a market in Toronto where you can buy the coolest Dragons' Den inventions

A spooky Valentine's market is coming to Toronto

Blue Mountain is having a huge Pride festival this winter and it looks totally fierce

Everything to expect at the massive Studio Ghibli fan market in Toronto

Win 2 tickets to The Big Game Super Bowl Viewing Party at Rebel

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week