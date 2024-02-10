You can paint your own booty at this body positive Toronto art class

If you are still looking to check off "trying something new" from your New Year's resolutions, this body positive Toronto art class might be for you.

While the city boasts an array of art classes and workshops, from fun and messy pottery wheel-throwing classes to fiery glassblowing workshops, this Paint Your Own Booty art class switches it up by making you the subject of your own artwork.

Paint Your Own Booty Art Class is a three-hour painting workshop taught by artist Emmy Tran. Originally from Vietnam, Emmy found her artistic voice in Toronto. Her bright acrylic paintings explore her lived experiences, self-love, sex positivity and queer joy.

If you are an absolute beginner don't worry, Emmy will create a sketch based on a photo of your body on an 8 x 10 canvas before the event, so make sure you snap some cute pics!

Your canvas will end up looking like an adult paint by numbers, making it super easy to follow along. Throughout the class, you will learn about highlights, shadow and colour theory.

You'll also have the chance to take a break from painting by indulging in some tasty drinks from the Glad Day Bookshop bar and mingle with other art aficionados before finishing your piece and taking home your very own Emmy Tran style nude painting.

This body-positive event will take place on March 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Glad Day Bookshop in Toronto. Other upcoming classes run on April 1 and May 6.

Make sure to book your spot soon so you don't miss out. For more event details check out the event website.