The top 15 buildings to see at Doors Open Toronto 2024

Doors Open Toronto returns to the city this May 25 and 26, giving us unprecedented access to some of the coolest and most secretive locations in the city.

From historic properties to museums and art studios, there are over 150 different buildings and sites to explore this year. For a complete list, check the Doors Open Toronto web site.

For a more curated version, here are some of my top picks for places to visit during Doors Open Toronto 2024.

The Toronto Zoo is marking their 50th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the occasion, they're allowing unprecedented access to the unseen sides of the zoo.

You'll be able to explore the "Frozen Zoo" — the Reproductive Physiology Unit that's home to more than 50 endangered species, the lab and ICU and expansive greenhouse that grows the plants used in the zoo's habitats.

This recently-founded midtown motor club is giving non-members access to their breathtaking collection of classic, rare and vintage cars for the first time this year, and will also be screening the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 26.

This more than 100 year-old building is one of Toronto's only remaining relics of the Vaudeville era, and still serves as a venue for for multidisciplinary arts exhibits and entertainment.

Visitors will be able to watch a presentation by members of the Rainbow Circus School and video projections from the Redwood Theatre's history, revel in the building's newly-restored copper ceilings and dine at the on-site French cafe, Le Conciliabule.

Built in 1854 by one of Toronto's founding families, this exclusive site, which includes a Regency-style home and 2 acres of greenspace, has been continuously occupied by the Ashbridge family for 200 years.

This York University building has helped budding and seasoned astronomers alike monitor the skies since 1969.

During your visit, you'll get the chance to ask York astronomy students your most burning questions about space, learn all about telescopes and take a guided tour of the expansive building.

Ever wonder how one of the world's favourite sweets gets made? Visit Liberty Village chocolate shop, QUESTXO for a first-hand look at the process behind making the sweet treats.

Revel in a slice of 1930's-era luxury as you explore the iconic Round Room at Eaton's College Street — which is now known as College Park.

Opened in 1930 as a restaurant for the department store's shoppers, the venue is a time capsule of Art Moderne architecture, which you'll be able to explore on a self-guided tour.

Explore the home of blogTO, DailyHive, The Peak, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, VisionTV and ONETV studios with exclusive access to the Liberty Village complex where the magic happens.

Visitors can also explore the MZTV Museum of Television, Moses Znaimer's personal collection of vintage and historic television sets that also happens to be the largest in the world.

This townhouse built in 1858 was the home of Toronto's first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, and includes a recreation of a print shop, 1845 printing press and a multi-media exhibit.

It's only fitting that the headquarters for the province's architects would be an absolutely awe-inspiring building in its own right.

After the completion of major renovations to the post-modern style property back in 2019, visitors can learn all about how buildings can be adapted for better sustainablility.

Located on the Toronto Islands, this Edwardian-style building is home to 35,000 square feet of affordable studio space and accommodations for artists and non-profits from Toronto and beyond.

This 11,000 square-foot space is home to 130,000 boxes of records telling the story of Toronto's history.

You'll be able to explore two featured exhibits, peruse the digitization lab and chat with staff, who are full of fascinating facts about the city we call home.

Learn about Scarborough's extensive history by exploring four historic buildings nestled within Thompson Park alongside interactive art installations by local artists.

Get an unprecedented birds-eye view of the 200-hectare construction site in the Port Lands, as well as checking out an exhibit displaying all of the weird and wonderful things unearthed as the new Don River route has been dug.

An annual favourite for the event, visitors will gain access to spaces not usually open to the public, like City Council Chambers, Hall of Memory and 27th Floor Observation Deck.