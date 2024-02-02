Blue Mountain is having a huge Pride festival this winter and it looks totally fierce

While drag queens on ski lifts and rainbow print ski pants aren't typically the images you conjure up when thinking about Pride celebrations, Blue Mountain's upcoming winter Pride weekend might just change your mind.

Running from March 1 through 3 at Blue Mountain Resort, the largest winter Pride celebration in Ontario promises to be a weekend full of playing and slaying, and fans of RuPaul's Drag Race may even get the chance to meet some of their favourite queens.

The event will host a number of activities, both family-friendly and 19+, to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community in Ontario and beyond.

Skiiers and après fans alike can expect a slew of dance parties, like a Mamma Mia-themed sing-and-dance along, drag shows including a Taylor Swift Eras-inspired performance, drag brunch and bingo, and a "Laugh Out Proud" comedy show featuring queer comedians.

There will also be a skiing pride parade and flag raising ceremony and disco skate party to get in the spirit of Pride, even in the chilly winter months.

The hottest ticket of the weekend is the Après Ski KiKi, which will feature performances from RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Rosé, as well as Canada's Drag Race queens Aurora Matrix, and Jada Shada Hudson, for a night of lipsyncing your life away.

Let's just hope, given the predictions of an early spring in Ontario, there's still enough snow to thoroughly enjoy the slopes by the time the festival rolls around.

Tickets to all events at Pride Blue Mountain are on sale now.