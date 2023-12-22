25 things to do in Toronto this winter

Things to do in Toronto this winter include everything from watching award-winning Broadway shows to ice skating to the tunes of a live DJ. Whether you love the outdoors or prefer to keep your cold-weather activities indoors, you will surely find something that fits your vibe this winter.

Here are some things to do in Toronto this winter.

New this year

Skate to the beat of a live DJ set

Put on your coziest sweater and head on over to Evergreen Brick Works for a fun night of skating. New this year, their picturesque ice rink will have a live DJ spinning tunes from different decades. The event will kick off on January 20 with a '90s themed evening. Make sure to stop by the food and beverage vendors for some hot drinks and yummy treats!

Watch a Tony Award-winning musical

Head on over to the Princess of Wales Theatre and catch a stunning production of the Tony Award-winning musical 42nd Street. This massive production follows the story of a young actress searching for stardom in the Big Apple. Be sure to get your tickets soon as it only runs until January 21.

Interact with virtual animals at an immersive art installation

Arcadia Earth is a new exhibit at The Well. You can explore immersive art installations featuring projections, designs using recycled materials, and even learn about different ecosystems using augmented reality on your phone or a tablet provided on-site.

See famous international artists at the AGO

Head to the AGO this winter to view the must see exhibitions from street artist KAWS and 1980's icon Keith Haring. While you're there, don't miss checking out a new exhibut featuring over 30 Black British artists. Life Between Islands: Caribbean-British Art 1950s-Now started its run at Tate London.

Marquee events

Wildlife photographer of the year

The world's most prestigious nature photography competition is showcasing over one hundred mesmerizing images from this year's competition. Viewers will be able to witness the unique lives of the animals we share our planet with and see the challenges they deal with. The exhibit is running until May 26, 2024.

Immersive Van Gogh

Immerse yourself in the colourful neo-impressionist works of Vincent Van Gogh as this immersive art experience returns to Toronto for a limited time from December 20 to January 28. Make sure to snag those tickets fast because they are bound to sell out!

Record Breaker Cold Plunge

If you love feeling a rush of adrenaline, make sure to join this year's record-breaker cold plunge on Jan. 1. Join hundreds of fellow adventure-seeking folks as you jump into icy winter waters for a good cause. Although the event is free, every donation will go to jack.org, an organization raising funds for mental health.

DesignTO

Toronto's biggest design fest is back. From January 19 to January 28, public spaces across the city will host various art and design exhibitions and installations. From an abstract mirror installation to checking out an adult-sized playground, you are sure to find something up your alley at this event celebrating innovations in design.

Winterlicious

Get out of the house and indulge in tasty prix fixe menus from restaurants all around the city. From January 26 until February 8, you can dine for as low as $20 at some of the city's best restaurants. This year's new additions include country bar Paris Texas, steak house Black+Blue and Margo.

Toronto Tea Festival

On January 27 and 28, head to the Toronto Reference Library for a day of delicious tea tastings and shopping for tea-related products. You'll also be able to learn more about the history of tea at various presentations.

Rhubarb Festival

If you love theatre but have a smaller budget, check out new theatre creations at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. From February 7 to February 18 you can watch one-of-a-kind presentations by emerging artists during the Rhubarb Festival.

Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival

Head to the Roundhouse on February 10 for the Winter Craft Beer Festival. Get samples from local breweries, wineries and distilleries, listen to a live DJ and enjoy some eats from five local food trucks. Tickets are on sale now.

Mitski

Head to Massey Hall from February 10 to 12 for a chance to watch singer-songwriter Mitski perform her enchanting songs from her album "The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We."

Toronto AutoShow

Check out awesome cars like a Camp Jeep, or see the impressive features of new electric vehicles before snapping some fun pics with exotic and classic cars at this winter's AutoShow. The event will run from February 16 to 25.

Hasan Minhaj

Comedian, writer, producer, television host and actor Hasan Minhaj will make a stop in Toronto from February 23 to 24 as part of his "Off With His Head" tour. The show will feature everything the hilarious comic is known for, from raw but funny political takes to honest and personal tales.

K. Flay

Put on your best concert outfit and make your way to The Velvet Underground for a night out as American singer and rapper K. Flay puts on a show featuring songs from her newest album "Mono" on March 12 and 13.

Outdoor activities

Stroll through Woodbine Beach and view giant art installations

Bundle up and head to Woodbine Beach to check out Winter Stations from February 19 to March 31 to check out massive art installations by Toronto artists. This year, artists were tasked with recreating popular pieces from previous years.

Experience magical lights at Ontario Place

Grab a hot chocolate and head for a picturesque walk in the park. Trillium Park at Ontario Place will be transformed into a free light exhibition titled Lumiere: The Art of Light, featuring installations by local Toronto artists from March 12 until April 20.

Cross-country ski or snowshoe on the Toronto Islands

Take the ferry over to the Toronto Islands (yes, it still runs in the winter) and cross-country ski or snowshoe along the trails from Wards Island to Centre Island. You'll need to bring your own gear and definitely make sure to dress warm!

Brighten up at the Toronto Light Festival

The Toronto Light Festival is a free event that runs from January 17 to March 1 at the Distillery District. It features artworks from local and international light artists as a way to "create a positive, magical urban oasis."

Eat maple treats at Sugar Beach

Put on a warm parka and head to Sugar Beach to celebrate all things maple. Dare to try unique maple-infused food like a maple cream cheese sandwich or stick to more traditional treats like sugary maple fudge. Of course there will also be plenty of maple taffy at this event taking place March 11 and 12.

Out of town

Go ice fishing

Test your outdoor skills with an ice fishing excursion this winter. Head to Muskoka for a two-day ice fishing trip offered by Muskoka Stay and Play Tours, or head to Lake Simcoe for a more affordable experience.

Tube down the street of a small town

Head to Bracebridge on January 27 for the Fire & Ice festival and tube down one of their major streets. Truckloads of snow are brought in to blanket the road, turning it into a massive snow tubing hill during the one-day fest.

Test your skills with ice climbing

If you are a self-proclaimed daredevil make sure to add ice climbing to your winter must list. You can try your hand at this extreme sport in the picturesque town of Elora.

Have a cozy winter getaway

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and check in to a cozy winter resort for a weekend of winter fun. From skiing at Blue Mountain to sampling delicious ice wine in Niagara on the lake, you are sure to find a winter resort that meets your needs.