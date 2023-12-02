Massive snow tubing hill near Toronto is back next month

A festival featuring a huge snow tubing hill, skating and ice carving is returning to a town near Toronto next month.

The Fire & Ice festival in Bracebridge is a favourite among Bracebridge residents and those who travel for the festivities alike, and it is set to return on Jan. 27.

Fire & Ice, so named because each event at the festival is based around the theme of either fire or ice, offers a "unique approach to the traditional winter festival," with classic winter activities like snow tubing and skating paired with more modern favourites like axe throwing and cupcake decorating.

During the one-day festival, Manitoba Street is shut down completely and truckloads of snow are brought in to blanket the road, turning it into a massive snow tubing hill for a due dose of frosty fun.

When it's time to warm up, the fire-themed events include cozy campfires where you can roast marshmallows and Bracebridge Hall, which is being transformed into an '80s inspired snow lodge for the day.

And that barely scratches the surface of all the event has to offer. This year's itinerary also includes ice carving demonstrations, an interactive drum circle, a pancake breakfast and story time for little ones.

This year's festival will take place on Jan. 27, with tickets for adults (aged 13+) priced at $10 and $5 for ages 6-12. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20 and can be purchased online.