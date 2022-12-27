Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Fire and Ice bracebridge

Huge snow tubing and winter festival north of Toronto is back next month

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fire & Ice Festival in Bracebridge is coming back next month and ready to celebrate winter.

The annual one day festival is a carnival-style street party held downtown, and gets its name from combining performances and events revolving around fire and ice.

This includes fire dancers and fireworks for the "fire", and ice skating and ice sculpture carvings for the "ice".

The town also shuts down Manitoba Street and hauls in 50 truckloads of extra snow to create massive tubing lanes for attendees to slide down the hill.

On this year's itinerary, the festival will include axe throwing, a rhythmic drum circle, outdoor bowling, a lumberjack show, and more.

There are also a myriad of indoor events to break up the cold, such as a pancake breakfast, cupcake decorating, and arts and crafts.

Fire & Ice returns this year on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for anyone over 13, $5 for ages 6 - 12, and free for children under 5. 

Lead photo by

Fire and Ice Bracebridge
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Huge snow tubing and winter festival north of Toronto is back next month

Mill Pond Park in Richmond Hill is a picturesque escape just north of Toronto

Mono Cliffs provincial park near Toronto has a trail leading you through a frozen canyon

This Ontario resort lets you get up close and personal with Canadian wildlife

Explore glacial potholes and hike to sweeping vistas at this Ontario conservation area

10 beautiful winter hiking trails in and around Toronto

This popular beach town in Ontario is an unexpected winter paradise

So many flights in Toronto have been cancelled people don't know when they can travel