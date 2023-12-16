Canada's largest design festival is happening in Toronto and it's free

DesignTO, the largest design festival in Canada, will take place in Toronto this January.

The 14th edition of DesignTO Festival, organized by the non-profit organization of the same name, will be comprised of over 100 free exhibitions in various locations across the city, all taking place during design week: Jan. 19 - 29.

Last year's festival featured over 500 artists and designers and welcomed over 160,000 attendees. This year, the organization hopes to bring even more people to the fest.

Since 2011, DesignTO has collaborated with over 6,000 artists and has seen over 1 million visitors.

The 2024 edition is set to feature more than 100 events, including Double Entendre, a group exhibition showing at Stackt Market that features work from emerging designers from Montreal and Toronto with a focus on unexpected and unconventional materials.

Another exhibition, Dying.exhibit, features designs and artwork exploring questions of death, fragility, loss, and grief through interactive pieces. And that's just a small slice of the many, many exhibits that comprise the Festival.

In addition to exhibitions, DesignTO also features expert talks, a youth-focused community engagement program, studio tours, and parties. A full schedule for the festival can be found at designto.org.

The majority of festival events are in-person, with a handful of virtual exhibits supplementing the schedule. Admission to most events is free, but a few do require an RSVP or purchased tickets. Check the festival schedule for more details.