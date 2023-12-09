Toronto AutoShow is back for 2024 and will include a big focus on electric vehicles

The Canadian International AutoShow is returning to Toronto in February 2024 for its 51st year, and it is going to take a larger focus on electric vehicles this time.

Having marked its 50th anniversary in 2023, the Canadian International AutoShow saw the third highest level of attendence in its history, and hopes this year will surpass the last with dazzling showcases of new innovation.

This year's event is set to feature a number of experiences to allow car lovers to witness the excitement firsthand, such as Camp Jeep, a crowd favourite from the 2023 event, which allows drivers to test drive a Jeep on a 20,000 square foot off-road track.

In an effort to reflect the evolving face of the automotive industry, the event will also include a number of features centred around electric vehicles (EVs).

With the total number of EVs on the road in Canada increasing year over year, AutoShow organizers had no choice but to give them a bigger spotlight for the upcoming show, including an indoor EV Test Track for car buyers to experience EVs from behind the wheel.

Introduced at the 2023 AutoShow and returning for a second year, Electric City offers a destination where curious attendees or prospective buyers can learn everything there is to know about automotive electrification.

Not everything about the show is changing in 2024, though: the event is set to include some fan favourite attractions like Cobble Beach Classics, featuring rare and classic cars and Auto Exotica, which allows access to some of the most exotic luxury vehicles in the world.

A hub for automotive reporting, the event will also host the Automotive Journalist Association of Canada's Car of the Year awards, as well as the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame, which, this year, will feature a tribute to Indycar.

For those not yet tall enough to reach the gas pedal, there will also be a number of family-friendly features from toy brands LEGO (last year's event featured a Lamborghini replica made of over 40,000 LEGO pieces) and Mattel.

Tickets, which are on sale now at autoshow.ca, start at $19.50 for adults, $14.50 for seniors, $12.50 for youth aged 12 to 16 and $5.75 for children aged 7 to 11, with an earlybird discount in effect until December 31. Children under 6 recieve free admission.

The event is set to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Feb. 16 to Feb. 25.