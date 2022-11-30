5 resorts in Ontario for your next winter weekend getaway

Winter resorts in Ontario are places you can have still have outdoor fun even when the snow falls. There are tons of resorts across Ontario that are perfect for a winter weekend escape.

From sipping ice wine in Niagara-on-the-Lake to shoeshowing in Muskoka to ice skating along the shores of Georgian Bay, Ontario provides the ultimate winter playground.

And when you're ready to warm up, these resorts offer the ultimate cozy escape, with fireplaces, spas, and award-winning dining.

Here are the Ontario resorts to visit for your next winter weekend getaway.

Situated on the shores of Peninsula Lake, Deerhurst Resort is just a short drive from downtown Huntsville, Hidden Valley Highlands Ski Area, and Algonquin Provincial Park.

Winter activities at Deerhurst include snowmobiling, sleigh rides, ice skating, and dog sledding.

There’s also an on-site spa and five restaurants. The resort offers guest rooms and vacation rental homes, each with a contemporary yet rustic design that makes for the perfect cozy winter getaway.

This Huntsville resort is the ideal getaway for those looking to hit up the slopes at the Hidden Valley Highlands Ski Area, which is located just across the street.

Other winter activities near Hidden Valley Resort include cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing. The Arrowhead Ice Skating Trail is located nearby as well.

Guest rooms feature a natural colour palette and rustic elements, including hardwood furniture. The Birches Bistro highlights local cuisine and suppliers.

Located on 13 acres in the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake, White Oaks Conference & Resort Spa offers luxurious amenities and elegant accommodations no matter the season.

White Oaks is perfectly positioned for exploring the region’s wineries - and sampling some famous ice wine - and taking in the breathtaking Niagara Falls, which are arguably more beautiful beneath winter’s ice.

The town of Niagara-on-the-Lake transforms into a Hallmark movie scene when the snow falls, with picturesque shops and horse and buggy rides.

The resort is home to The Spa at White Oaks, LIV Restaurant, and Play Bar + Grill.​​​​​​

Located in the town of Kemble, The Inn at Cobble Beach offers more than 18 kms of groomed winter trails that are ideal for cross country skiing or snowshoeing. There’s an on-site skating rink as well, and downhill skiing can be found less than an hour’s drive away.

Stylish suites and cottages offers stunning views of Georgian Bay and the inn’s award-winning golf course - an indoor golf simulator offers access to the course, and 27 others, during the winter months.

You have access to an indoor pool, hot tub, and The Spa at Cobble Beach. Sweetwater Restaurant & Bar is located at the inn as well, but is only open Thursdays through Sundays during the winter.

Located amidst the serene natural beauty of Muskoka, the resort offers scenic views of its namesake Lake Rosseau and convenient access to the region’s best outdoor activities.

You can embark on guided snowshoe walks, ice skate on the frozen lake, and roast marshmallows over a large fire pit. Snowmobiling is offered nearby as well.

Luxurious rooms and suites feature cozy stone fireplaces, high ceilings, kitchenettes, and thoughtful touches reminiscent of the surrounding lakes and forests.

There are several dining options at the resort, including Italian-inspired Teca restaurant and the Crystal Head Vodka Ice Bar, which is kept at -15°C. HydroSpa Muskoka is located onsite, as is a year-round indoor/outdoor swimming pool.