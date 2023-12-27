Radar
10 free things to do on New Year's Eve 2024 in Toronto

Free things you can do in Toronto on New Year's Eve are the perfect options for when you need to save money after the holiday season but still want to have some fun while you ring in 2024.

Don't forget, the TTC and Go Transit will be free all night on New Year's, so you can travel around the city without having to tap your Presto card.

