TTC and GO Transit rides will be free on New Year's Eve in Toronto this year

The TTC will be completely free for riders on New Year's Eve in Toronto thanks to the help of Canada's leading alcohol manufacturer.

For the ninth year in a row (with the exception of 2020/21), the TTC is partnering up with Canadian alcohol manufacturer and distributor, Corby Spirit and Wine, to make sure everyone has the best start to 2024 possible; by ensuring they all get home safe.

The initiative takes a pointed approach at minimizing (or, ideally, eradicating) instances of drunk driving across Toronto on New Year's Eve.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, all streetcars, buses and subways will be completely free to riders.

To date, an estimated 1.8 million free rides have been provided to people celebrating New Year's Eve in the city, a figure that is sure to rise this year with the help of a slew of exciting events happening all over Toronto.

"Corby Safe Rides proves how targeted preventive actions are an effective way of reminding people that drinking and driving should never be an option," says Valerie Brive-Turtle, Corby's Senior Director of Communications, Public Relations and S&R.

GO Transit will also offer free rides between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in collaboration with Forty Creek Whisky and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"Safety is our number one priority," says Rick Leary, CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, "and we thank customers for entrusting us with their first ride of the new year."