christmas markets toronto 2023

15 Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Toronto for 2023

Christmas markets and holiday festivals are finally back in Toronto for the 2023 festive season. So grab a toasty beverage, put on your warmest sweater and check off items from your gifting list at one of these jolly festivals and markets. 

Here's some of the Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Toronto to check out this year. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • The Distillery Winter Village
      November 16 - December 31
      The Distillery Winter Village
      Starting off with a Toronto favourite, this event will transform the Distillery District into a charming winter village. Pick up some unique gifts for your loved ones at Bergo Designs before snapping some pics with Santa and finishing off the night with some steamy mulled wine.
      Distillery District
    • The Indigenous Artisan Marketplace
      November 24 - December 10
      The Indigenous Artisan Marketplace
      This free market will feature an array of Indigenous artisans and craft vendors for you to shop this season. Pick up an edgy acrylic painting or some beautiful beads. If you love live music make sure to check out one of the markets performances.
      The Native Canadian Centre
    • Holiday Market
      November 24 - December 17
      Holiday Market
      Do you have a green thumb? Head over to The Toronto Botanical Garden for an eco-friendly holiday experience. Check out a huge terrarium before indulging in some yummy eats from a food truck or roasting your own s'mores at an outdoor campfire.
      Toronto Botanical Garden
    • Window Wonderland
      November 24 - January 31
      Window Wonderland
      Put on your warmest coat and make your way to the Junction as you explore local stores and check out holiday-themed storefronts all decorated by local artists. Head there on December 16 if you want to listen to some festive carollers!
      The Junction, Toronto
    • Cavalcade of Lights
      November 25 - January 7
      Cavalcade of Lights
      Every year Nathan Phillips Square is transformed into a twinkling holiday event where you can ice skate surrounded by glowing Christmas lights and a giant glittering tree.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Leslieville Christmas Market
      December 1-3
      Leslieville Christmas Market
      Explore the East Side of the city at this Leslieville holiday market. Pick up some handmade earrings, cozy knitwear or delicious treats before dancing to the tunes of a lively DJ. Don't forget to bring non-perishable food for their donation bin!
      Pocket
    • Holiday Nights of Lights
      December 1 - January 7
      Holiday Nights of Lights
      Surround yourself with more than 1.5 million animated LED lights as you listen to cheery holiday tunes. Snap a pic inside a light-filled tunnel or twinkling ornament and if you're hungry finish it all off with some indulgent food truck bites.
      Scarborough Town Centre
    • Holiday Fair in the Square
      December 1-23
      Holiday Fair in the Square
      After taking over Nathan Philips Square last year, this annual holiday market is headed to North York. Check out an artisan marketplace or cuddle up with your boo at the Fireside Lounge as you sip on aromatic mulled wine before checking out a lively holiday-themed performance.
      Mel Lastman Square
    • Festive Nights
      December 2-16
      Festive Nights
      Explore Toronto's Pioneer Village as you drink peppermint hot chocolate and sample classic holiday treats like roasted chestnuts and gingerbread cookies. There will also be live entertainment and if you are feeling spooky you can even join a Christmas themed haunted walk!
      Black Creek Pioneer Village
    • Caribbean Christmas Market
      December 3
      Caribbean Christmas Market
      If the lack of sun has you down why not get the island vibes going at this Caribbean Christmas market. Munch on sweet rum cake or a unique gingerDREAD cookie and test your luck at a giveaway for the chance to win some fun Caribbean goodies.
      Ralph Thornton Community Centre
    • The Addams Family Christmas Bazaar
      December 8-10
      The Addams Family Christmas Bazaar
      If you miss the Halloween spirit head to Parkdale Hall this festive season for a unique bazaar. Get your goth on for a chance to win a costume contest or get unique gifts for your fellow spooky season loving friends.
      The Super Wonder Gallery
    • Santa's Elves' Market
      December 9
      Santa's Elves' Market
      Crack open a cold one and browse through amazing local vendors. If you are feeling social why not mingle and meet some new friends to snap a festive photo with? Make sure to bring non-perishable food items for the donation bin.
      Great Lakes Brewery
    • Toronto Holiday Market
      December 10
      Toronto Holiday Market
      Shop local this holiday season at Dundas West's event space, The Garrison. There will be plenty of boozy drinks and a DJ to get in the festive spirit. Admission is free so you can spend your hard earned cash on some one-of-a-kind gifts at the market.
      The Garrison
    • The Winter Market
      December 10-17
      The Winter Market
      Snowy weather is almost here and what better way to beat the winter blues than by checking out an artisan and vintage market. This pay what you can market will feature lots of amazing thrift finds, a food court and ice skating!
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • Toronto Art Crawl Holiday Market
      December 16
      Toronto Art Crawl Holiday Market
      Calling all artists and artsy types! This free holiday market is a creative's shopping dream. With over 120 local artists you are sure to find handmade crafts and art pieces for everyone on your Christmas list. Plus there will be yummy Indonesian food and tasty mulled wine for those shopping breaks.
      Grand Bizarre
