Radar
Nicholas Sokic
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cavalcade of lights

Cavalcade of Lights brings luminous displays to Toronto's main public square

Cavalcade of Lights has returned to Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto for 2023. Almost the entire square at Queen and Bay is now covered in light displays to brighten up the ice skating every evening until Jan. 7.

The free festival officially opened this past weekend and transformed the square with displays inspired by international fire and light styles and winter solstice celebrations.

cavalcade of lightsThere are lanterns from Zigong in China's Sichuan province handcrafted by more than 50 artists from the area, lunar lanterns from Indigenous artists celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, decorative banners and an interactive installation called ECHO.

cavalcade of lights

Anyone interested in attending can check out the light installations for free. And remember to bring your skates because the skating rink at Nathan Phillips Square is now open for the season.

Don't have skates? You can rent a pair on site.

cavalcade of lightsThe opening weekend rain didn't stop a number of skaters and attendees from taking in the sights, even as the rink became more of a puddle. 

cavalcade of lightsIrene Galea was one attendee who didn't let the weather get her down, even saying fewer people on the ice can lead to more optimal fun.

cavalcade of lights"My mom came skating here when she was a young woman when she was in her 20s and she always talked about liking the light and liking... the pop music on the weekends they play," she says.

cavalcade of lights"So there's some nostalgia. I'm also a big fan of architecture history. I love looking at Old City Hall."

cavalcade of lightsUnfortunately, the skating was cut short as the City shut down the rink a bit before 7 p.m. on Sunday thanks to the flooded ice. Luckily, there's plenty more opportunities to catch the display with skates or without until it's over.

cavalcade of lightsThe festival officially kicked off on Nov. 25 with a tree-lighting ceremony, several performances from artists of various backgrounds and styles as well as a skating showcase from 2022 Olympian and two-time national champion Madeline Schizas. 

There's also more events planned at the festival.

cavalcade of lightsBe sure to catch the DJ skate party on Dec. 2 featuring Canadian-Tamil artist Lady Pista from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
