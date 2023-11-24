Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season
It's time to sharpen your skates and tie up your laces, as outdoor skating rinks in Toronto are gearing up to officially open for the winter season.
The City of Toronto just announced that it's opening 41 of its outdoor skating rinks on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the remaining rinks expected to open up on Dec. 2 and operate until at least Feb. 25.
Just like last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks, but skaters are encouraged to regularly check the status of their local ice before heading out, as weather tends to fluctuate.
Outdoor rinks will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Over the next two weeks, the City will be opening more than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails, and offering lots of family-favourite activities including public leisure and figure skating, shinny, ringette, instructional programs and permits for a fee.
The City is also making efforts to continually improve accessibility at its rinks during the winter season.
Sledges — adaptive devices that provide the opportunity for people with disabilities to participate — can be made available to the public for use during leisure skate programs at indoor arenas and outdoor rinks. Sledges can be booked 10 days in advance.
Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from Nov. 25 to March 17:
Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from Dec. 2 to Feb. 25:
It's important to note that after any heavy snowfall, artificial ice rinks will typically close as crews work quickly to clean the ice. On the other end of the spectrum, the City sometimes closes rinks temporarily on warmer days until the weather cools down.
Hector Vasquez
