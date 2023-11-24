Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks are opening for the season

It's time to sharpen your skates and tie up your laces, as outdoor skating rinks in Toronto are gearing up to officially open for the winter season.

The City of Toronto just announced that it's opening 41 of its outdoor skating rinks on Saturday, Nov. 25, with the remaining rinks expected to open up on Dec. 2 and operate until at least Feb. 25.

Just like last year, there is no need for reservations in order to skate at one of the rinks, but skaters are encouraged to regularly check the status of their local ice before heading out, as weather tends to fluctuate.

Outdoor rinks will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Over the next two weeks, the City will be opening more than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails, and offering lots of family-favourite activities including public leisure and figure skating, shinny, ringette, instructional programs and permits for a fee.

The City is also making efforts to continually improve accessibility at its rinks during the winter season.

Sledges — adaptive devices that provide the opportunity for people with disabilities to participate — can be made available to the public for use during leisure skate programs at indoor arenas and outdoor rinks. Sledges can be booked 10 days in advance.

Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from Nov. 25 to March 17:

Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey

Broadlands Community Centre

Cedarvale Park

Christie Pits

College Park

Colonel Samuel Smith Park

Dieppe Park

Dufferin Grove Park

Ethennonnhawahstihnen' Park

Giovanni Caboto

Glen Long Community Centre

Greenwood Park

High Park

Hodgson Public School Grounds

Irving W Chapley Community Centre

Kew Gardens

Ledbury Park

McCowan District Park

Mel Lastman Square

Monarch Park

Nathan Phillips Square

North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park

Otter Creek Centre

Ramsden Park

Regent Park

Rennie Park

Riverdale Park East

Rosedale Park

Royalcrest Rink

Scarborough Civic Centre/Albert Campbell Square

Sherbourne Common/Paul Quarrington Ice Rink

Sir Adam Beck Rink

Sunnydale Acres Rink

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Valleyfield Park

Van Horne Park/Pleasantview Rink

Wallace Emerson Park

West Deane Park/Martingrove

West Mall Rink

Westway Outdoor Rink

Withrow Park

Here's a list of outdoor skating rinks that are open from Dec. 2 to Feb. 25:

Buttonwood Park

Campbell Avenue Playground

Humber Valley Rink

Jimmie Simpson Park

Joseph Bannon Park

Lambton-Kingway Rink

Prince of Wales Rink

Queensway Rink

Rivercrest Rink

Summerlea Rink

Toronto Metropolitan University Square

Wedgewood Park

Westgrove Rink

It's important to note that after any heavy snowfall, artificial ice rinks will typically close as crews work quickly to clean the ice. On the other end of the spectrum, the City sometimes closes rinks temporarily on warmer days until the weather cools down.