10 Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Ontario for 2023

Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Ontario for 2023 are starting to pop back up for the season and if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, head to one of the many events taking place this November and December.

Here's a round-up of some Christmas markets and holiday festivals in Ontario this year.

Head to Kitchener to witness a magical dazzling drive-thru light extravaganza. The experience will feature over 300 light displays and light tunnels. Cap off the night by walking around huge light sculptures and a massive 40-foot-tall Christmas tree. Gift of Lights runs until January 6.

Until January 7, you can explore Niagara on a picturesque journey where you can try over 23 different types of hot chocolate or check out various outdoor light displays along the water. Stay after sunset if you want to catch the falls coming to life during the "Sparkling Winter Lights" show.

Make your way to Mount Albert this holiday season to experience the magic of Christmas until December 23 as you check out Santa's workshop and explore Christmas land on the Polar Express Train. Be sure to visit the cute farm animals before getting your Christmas shopping started at their annual Christmas Market.

Watch an action-packed fire juggling performance, snap an instaworthy pic with Santa, check out a lively hula-hooping duo or join a cookie decorating workshop while checking off your Christmas list at this holiday market in Aurora. Aurora Christmas Market runs on weekends from December 1 to 10.

Put on your warmest coat and head to Canada's Wonderland for a night of Holiday cheer. Hop on your favourite rides, sing-along to lively performances of your favourite Christmas tunes and indulge in delicious holiday treats. You can check out Winterfest until December 31.

London's free Holiday market is back this year, so you can support small businesses and enjoy festive holiday decor free of charge. Pick up a unique tree ornament or a cozy knitted scarf before indulging in some tasty beer from this year's newest addition, The Beer Kitchen. You can take advantage of this for three weekends starting November 30.

From November 25 until January 2, you can immerse yourself in a wonderland of lights as Mississauga's Celebration Square is transformed into a magical winter festival filled with light installations, circus performances and, of course, delicious holiday-themed snacks to munch on.

Experience a magical festival from December 8 to 17 at Mississauga's annual Festival of Trees. Get some Christmas shopping done at the artisan market as you check out contemporary art installations, or try a wide range of food and drinks from over 30 vendors at the Culinary Market.

Stroll around charming Cambridge before checking out its award-winning Christmas market. This year on December 9 and 10, you can shop from over 60 local artisans, crafters and artists. If shopping isn't your vibe, don't worry. There will also be plenty of live holiday-themed performances for you to check out!

On November 24, head to Markham's Main Street for a night of gorgeous lights and festive activities. You can watch as a huge Christmas tree is lit for the season, take a magical carriage ride or board a holiday train! Make sure to stay for the whole event if you want to hear some jolly carolers or watch a dazzling fireworks show.