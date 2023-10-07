Niagara Falls planning unreal holiday lights festival this year

If you're eager to get into the holiday spirit, you'll definitely want to keep the annual Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls on your radar.

The annual winter tradition kicks off next month, and you can explore lots of spectacular displays with millions of lights and larger-than-life displays across the tourism district.

The festival is set to transform Niagara Falls into a dazzling winter wonderland for 51 nights with over three million lights, more than 50 massive displays, and dozens of trees with twinkling bulbs.

The famous winter celebration will continue to expand on its four classic themes this year, which include the Royal Promenade, Frosted Falls, Enchanted Forest, and Great Canadian North.

The winter-long festival will also illuminate the two-storey tall Zimmerman Fountain, a gingerbread house, and a 60-foot light tunnel.

Whether you're travelling on foot or by car through the eight-kilometre route, you can marvel at the illuminated displays along the Niagara Parkway through Dufferin Islands and into tourist districts, including Fallsview Bouelvard, Lundy's Lane, and downtown Niagara Falls.

During your visit, you can also defrost with a hot beverage in the festival's hot chocolate trail. The self-guided route will lead you to 17 delicious stops of chocolatey concoctions created by chocolatiers, chefs, and mixologists at some of the area's best restaurants and bake shops.

You'll have 23 unique flavours to sip on and savour, including classic combinations with mint, orange, and s'mores to inventive cocktails featuring homemade ingredients like flavoured marshmallows and eyeball gummies.

Make sure to also stick around for the Sparkling Winter Lights illumination light show, which will bring the mighty American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls to life every night.

The five-minute lighting display will play through on the hour, at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. each evening between Nov. 18 and Jan. 7, 2024.

The annual Winter Festival of Lights is completely free to attend and also runs from Nov. 18 to Jan. 7, 2024.