Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Free things to do in Toronto this fall

10 free things to do in Toronto this fall

There are plenty of free things to do in Toronto this fall, which means your wallet can stay happy (and full) while you explore the city.  Staple events, like the massive Halloween on Church party and the magical Cavalcade of Lights, return this autumn. 

From pumpkin parades to a charming holiday fair, you're bound to find a free event worth visiting. 

For more ideas on what to do this fall, make sure you check out our complete events listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Night of Dread Festival
      October 5-28
      Night of Dread Festival
      Head to Dufferin Grove Park if you're in the mood for a spooky adventure. Giant puppets, fire spinners, and skilled stilt performers will put on a wild show to the sound of live music, too!
      Dufferin Grove Organic Farmers' Market
    • Kensington Pedestrian Sundays
      October 29
      Kensington Pedestrian Sundays
      It's the last Pedestrian Sunday of the year, so take advantage of the crisp fall weather while walking around the graffiti-decked streets of Kensington Market. You'll get to watch unique street performances and munch on some savoury eats at this monthly pedestrian street festival.
      Kensington Market
    • Halloween on Church
      October 31
      Halloween on Church
      Join hundreds of fellow Halloween lovers as Church Street is transformed into the best Halloween party in the city. Dance the night away at a block party or check out an amazing drag show at one of the many drag bars on the strip.
      Church St
    • Pumpkin Parades 2023
      November 1
      Pumpkin Parades 2023
      Get creative with your pumpkin carving, then bring your jack-o-lantern to a local park to celebrate the spooky season during this annual parade.
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Market
      November 4
      Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Market
      If you are looking for something artsy and holiday-themed, make sure to check out this outdoor Christmas market featuring work by over 160 artists and artisans. Arrive early for the chance to snag a free swag bag worth $75.
      The Bentway
    • Ecofair Toronto
      November 5
      Ecofair Toronto
      If you want to learn how to make more earth-conscious choices, head on over to EcoFair Toronto, where you'll be able to take part in free workshops. You can even get some shopping done, thanks to plenty of vendors at this free event striving to create a greener and healthier planet.
      Artscape Wychwood Barns
    • Cavalcade of Lights
      November 25 - January 7
      Cavalcade of Lights
      Visit Nathan Philips Square for a night filled with beautiful lights as the annual Cavalcade of Lights brings the square to life with live performances, ice skating, and holiday-themed art installations.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • TD Union Winter
      November 28 - January 29
      TD Union Winter
      Grab your besties and sharpen your skates for a cozy day out in the city's iconic Union Station. If you don't have your own skates, you'll be glad to know free skate rentals will be available on-site.
      Union Station
    • Holiday Fair in the Square
      December 1-23
      Holiday Fair in the Square
      Get your holiday shopping started as you support local businesses at the artisan marketplace or get cozy with a cup of steamy mulled wine. It's the perfect chance to get psyched for the holiday season as we cheerfully bid fall farewell.
      Mel Lastman Square
  • Ongoing events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation

