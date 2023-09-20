Radar
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include strolling through the city's largest all-night art festival, jamming out to a rap legend at Budweiser Stage, and strolling through car-free streets in Kensington

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • 50 Cent
      September 22
      50 Cent
      Rap fans, get ready to feel the nostalgia and let loose with some old-school jams as 50 Cent revisits his first album for one last epic performance in Toronto as part of his farewell tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • What The Festival
      September 22-24
      What The Festival
      Need a break from movie dates? Head over to Sweet Action Theatre for a day filled with puppetry, clown, theatre, and drag performances as part of Toronto's newest theatre festival.
      Sweet Action Theatre
    • Bloorcourt Ghost Walk
      September 23
      Bloorcourt Ghost Walk
      If you've ever been curious about Toronto's spooky history, this ghost walk might be for you. You'll get to munch on tasty treats as you walk under the night sky through Toronto's Bloorcourt neighbourhood (and maybe learn a scary fact or two).
      GreenP Park Lot 130
    • Kingston Road Fall Fest
      September 23
      Kingston Road Fall Fest
      A farmers' market isn't the only thing on the docket at this fall festival, where you'll also be treated to a chef's showcase and complimentary food. You can even join a crafting workshop or take in some live music if that's more up your alley.
      3718 Kingston Road
    • Laughing Loud
      September 23
      Laughing Loud
      Get ready to laugh as you try tasty food by amazing chefs, watch some of the city's best comics perform, and maybe win a prize or two at at this comedy festival.
      1573 Bloor St W
    • Geary Art Crawl
      September 23-24
      Geary Art Crawl
      Geary Ave will play host to live music, art installations, and plenty of tasty eats courtesy of local vendors at this two-day fest. It's the perfect chance to meet local artists, or just surround yourself in Toronto's vibrant cultural scene.
      Multiple Venues
    • Queen West Art Crawl
      September 23-24
      Queen West Art Crawl
      It's a weekend for art lovers at Trinity Bellwoods, where you'll find an art show nestled in the park. Crack open a cold one in the beer tent, and maybe get your holiday shopping done early while supporting local artisans selling everything from paintings to wooden sculptures.
      Trinity Bellwoods Park
    • Nuit Blanche
      September 23-24
      Nuit Blanche
      Grab a coffee and your besties for an all-nighter in the city! Stroll art-filled streets, and immerse yourself in unique art installations, watch performance art, and discover new artists as Nuit Blanche returns in a big way this year.
      Multiple Venues
    • Ray LaMontagne
      September 24
      Ray LaMontagne
      Get your best concert 'fit on as folk singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne graces the Massey Hall stage, treating you to dulcet tones and the rich sounds of acoustic guitar.
      Massey Hall
    • Kensington Pedestrian Sundays
      August 27 - October 29
      Kensington Pedestrian Sundays
      It's the last Sunday of the month, and that means it's time to head to Kensington Market for shopping, snacks, and live performances on the neighbourhood's car-free streets.
      Kensington Market
