Toronto neighbourhood getting a massive street festival this weekend

After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, Kensington Market's Pedestrian Sundays made its triumphant return earlier this year.

In case you're unfamiliar, the street festival is famous for being pedestrian-only, with the streets shut down for vehicle traffic and instead being filled with artisans, local vendors, performers, and live music.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, you'll be able to explore freely until 7:30 p.m., and we suggest you do as it's the penultimate Pedestrian Sunday on this year's docket (the last one is Sunday, October 29).

If you've somehow never attended this street fest, here are the top-level deets:

Since beginning in 2004, the monthly event has attracted huge crowds and always takes place on the last Sunday of every month (well, the warmer ones at least, as it runs from May through October).

The famously diverse stores and shops spill out onto the streets, giving you — the visitor! — a chance to sample food, pick up treats, or snag a great deal at a sidewalk sale, all to the tune of live musicians.

You might even catch some local artists creating masterpieces right there on the street.

With a focus on celebrating "community, culture, and ecology," according to the Kensington Market BIA, it's honestly the perfect chance to dive deep into all the enclave has to offer.

If you're curious about the merchants, artists, vendors, or other details (like where to find street parking nearby), you can check out the Pedestrian Sundays website.