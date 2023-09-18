Radar
Things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include Nuit Blanche, meeting your favourite authors at a literary festival, getting your giggle on at Just for Laughs and singing your heart out under the night sky at an outdoor concert

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Duran Duran
      September 19
      Duran Duran
      British rock band Duran Duran is ready to bring the house down at Scotiabank Arena, so prepare to sing your heart out! And if that's not enough to thrill ya, they'll be bringing along a special surprise guest, too.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Hozier
      September 19
      Hozier
      Feel all your feels underneath the night sky as Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hozier graces Budweiser Stage as part of his Unreal Unearth tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • T.O. Webfest
      September 19-20
      T.O. Webfest
      Calling all content creators, podcasters, and filmmakers! T.O. Webfest is back. Learn what it takes to develop and produce short form series, get the best tips to start a podcast, or pitch your next idea at a one-on-one session with the Canada Media Fund.
      Artscape Daniels Launchpad
    • Janelle Monae
      September 21
      Janelle Monae
      Grammy Award nominee Janelle Monae's Afrofuturistic Age of Pleasure tour is coming to Scotiabank Arena, so get ready for a night out— and a lusty show.
      Massey Hall
    • Venus Fest
      September 21-23
      Venus Fest
      Check out immersive art installations, jam out to live rock music, and shop tons of handmade goods at the Venus Art Market during this inclusive music festival.
      It's OK*
    • International Peace Festival
      September 21-24
      International Peace Festival
      It's time to celebrate the International Day of Peace! The festival's offering panel discussions, plus powerful art pieces, films, and cultural performances to check out during this four-day event.
      The University Club of Toronto
    • Toronto Tango 8 Festival
      September 21-25
      Toronto Tango 8 Festival
      Professional tango dancers from all over the world will be descending on Toronto ready to show off their moves and routines this week! But you'll also be able to learn a new dance step at a tango workshop or just groove the night away to tango music during this festival.
      Argentine Tango Toronto
    • Just For Laughs Toronto
      September 21-30
      Just For Laughs Toronto
      Get your comedy kick as Just For Laughs Festival returns to Toronto for a week full of laughter. There will be 40 new comics to discover, plus celeb comedians performing their most popular knee-slappers (and new stuff). You can even catch a free comedy show at Berczy Park!
      Multiple Venues
    • Toronto International Festival of Authors
      September 21 - October 1
      Toronto International Festival of Authors
      Book lovers and aspiring authors, make your way to the Harbourfront Centre for a day full of literary activities. You'll also get a chance to meet your favourite authors, check out a poetry slam, or listen to some live music if that's more your speed.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Bloorcourt Nuit Nuit
      September 23
      Bloorcourt Nuit Nuit
      Head up to Bloorcourt if you're in the mood to snag some artisanal goods, try delicious mocktails, or check out a glow-in-the-dark art installation at this night market taking place on Nuit Blanche.
      GreenP Parking Lot 130
    @jfltoronto
@jfltoronto

