Nuit Blanche is coming back to Toronto with tons of new artists and innovative exhibits

Nuit Blanche 2023 is set to take over Toronto once again this September, promising as always to deliver mind-blowing art installations and exhibitions during the annual all-night art fest.

Returning for its 17th year, this edition will feature almost 250 local artists, all from a variety of disciplines.

This year's theme, Breaking Ground, centres on issues of climate change, urban development, and our communal responsibilities for the land we live on.

Like last year's edition, Nuit Blanche 2023 has plans to expand beyond the downtown core, with installations planned for Etobicoke and Scarborough as well, giving art-lovers plenty of chances to explore and interact with the many creations.

With over 80 exhibits scattered throughout the GTA, there's plenty for you to slake your art thirst on, but some notable works include displays from Toronto-based curators, like Noa Bronstein, Lillian O’Brien Davis, and Kari Cwynar.

While there's no map or guide for where to find these artistic displays, half the fun is finding them (right?) and you can always check the Nuit Blanche site for more details.

If you're keen on checking out some sweet contemporary art — for free, as always — Nuit Blanche 2023 will be on from 7 p.m. on September 23 to 7 a.m. on September 24.