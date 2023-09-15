Giant rubber duck spotted in Toronto

The World's Largest Rubber Duck officially returns to the city for the Toronto Waterfront Festival this weekend, though a lucky few may have spotted the enormous inflatable bath toy on Friday in advance of the festivities planned for September 16-17.

A select few got the chance to see the giant duck on Friday afternoon, when the temporary attraction was inflated for just an hour to give media a sneak peek in advance of the main event this weekend.

In a departure from the duck's last visit to Toronto in 2017 to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, this year's giant floating inflatable toy will not, in fact, float at all.

Presented by cleaning supply manufacturer Clorox (because baths, I guess?), The World's Largest Rubber Duck — or Mama Duck — will be the centrepiece of this year's festival. It marks the first physical return since the bath toy's previous visit in 2017, though the duck did appear in weird augmented reality form for the pandemic-affected 2021 festival.

Organizers state that the choice to let the duck keep its little paddle feet dry this year is to offer attendees a closer access experience compared to the floating installation seen six years earlier.

The moment of the duck's inflation on Friday was captured by blogTO cameras from a boat just offshore.

Though the 30,000-lb yellow duck standing six storeys above the waterfront will undoubtedly prove the main event, festivalgoers will also have the chance to check out much more at this year's festival.

Large activations are on tap from the Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Navy, and Live Green Toronto. Live Green will also be on-site with interactive and cultural programming.

A DJ booth and pop-up entertainment will be hosted by Redpath Sugar, while several food trucks will be on-site to serve crowds.

Anyone who didn't catch a glimpse of the enormous inflatable duck on Friday can visit the attraction throughout the Toronto Waterfront Festival.

The festival is located at 7 Queens Quay East, and runs Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.