The world's largest rubber duck is returning to Toronto but not the same way as before

The largest rubber duck in the world will be coming back to Toronto this fall, but with a brand new twist.

It'll be part of the 10th annual Redpath Waterfront Trail as an AR (Augmented Reality) exhibit that will represent the six-storey-tall, 30,000-pound duck that previously floated on our waters in real life in 2017.

Found near Rees WaveDeck, you'll be able to change the size of the famous rubber duck in virtual reality by scanning a QR code. It's actually the fifth AR stop on the trail that's presented by the Waterfront BIA.

Other experiences along the trail will simulate "walking on water" where the waterline used to be, peeks into the waterfront's industrial past and future transformation and swimming with whales.

Several artworks will also be on view surrounding the trail, including a living graffiti mural by Anishinaabe artist Que Rock, concrete and glass sculptures integrated into a water purification system, rainbow light waves with a moon clock that responds to shifting winds, and a piece inspired by Octavia Butler.

Local businesses like Pie Bar, Goodman Pub, Amsterdam Brewhouse and Against the Grain are offering promotions when you show your trail map the whole time the trail is running.

There will also be pop-up entertainment at the trail every weekend. It should be noted that AR stops are best viewed in daylight.

The trail is located between Lower Spadina and Lower Sherbourne, and is only on from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, so you only have two weeks to once again take in the majesty of a giant rubber duck (even if it's just on your phone).