World's largest rubber duck returns to Toronto this weekend but with a big change

Back by popular demand, the World's Largest Rubber Duck will temporarily nest in Toronto this weekend for the Toronto Waterfront Festival on September 16-17.

In an unexpected change from the giant inflatable bath toy's previous visit in 2017 (the weird augmented reality duck thing from 2021 didn't count, sorry), the large duck will be keeping its feet dry this time around.

In a significant departure from its previous appearance on the waterfront in 2017 — when 750,000 visitors viewed the gargantuan floating toy to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary — the duck is set to make its home on dry land for its 2023 visit to Toronto.

Presented by cleaning product manufacturer Clorox, the so-called Mama Duck will be the centrepiece of this year's Waterfront Festival, offering what organizers promise as a closer-access experience versus the floating installation seen six years earlier.

Attendees will have the chance to witness the towering 30,000-lb yellow duck standing six storeys above the waterfront throughout the weekend, though a select few, including media, will be treated to a sneak peek on Friday afternoon.

Other attractions at this weekend's Toronto Waterfront Festival include live music, pop-up entertainment, food trucks, and activations from the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Navy, and Live Green Toronto.

You can check out the World's Largest Rubber Duck at the Toronto Waterfront Festival, located at 7 Queens Quay East and running on Saturday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.