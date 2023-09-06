10 free things to do at TIFF 2023

TIFF 2023 will take over the city from September 7 until September 17. Aside from tons of international films covering every genre imaginable, there will also be plenty of free and fun activities to take part in at this year's TIFF's Festival Street, with a weekend of celebrations, performances, free screenings, and more.

Here are 10 free things to do at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Kick off the festival by listening to some smooth jazz at the Music Stage, where Toronto's oldest-running jazz club, The Rex, is partnering with TIFF for a Night of Jazz. The lineup will showcase some of Toronto's best jazz musicians, plus a special performance from iconic bassist Dave Young.

Head over to Cinema Park at David Pecaut Square for an outdoor movie-watching experience. Revisit classics like Tim Burton's Batman and the iconic comedy Clueless, or awaken your inner child with a screening of Where the Wild Things Are. Screenings are held at 10 p.m.

Festival Street is getting its first-ever block party on September 9 starting at 3:30 p.m! Connect with other artists, meet the next generation of creators, and dance all day (and night) to a jam-packed lineup of musicians.

Watch a massive art mural evolve in real-time as street artists Tim Fukakusa and Darcy Obokata create a work of art together. The mural will celebrate the international premiere of Miyazaki's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, while paying homage to Miyazaki's (and the studio's) influence on artists all over the world.

Check out the Art Market on Festival Street from September 7 to September 10, where you'll get to learn about unique programming and initiatives, and take part in fun activities. Some participants include Inside Out Film Festival, imagiNATIVE, Hot Docs, REEL CANADA and Reel Asian Film Festival.

Get ready to sing along to your favourite rock songs as JUNO Award-winning band Nickelback takes over the Music Stage. This free concert will be happening at 7 p.m. on September 8, and make sure to arrive early to get the best view!

Catch a glimpse of your favourite celebrities at this year's TIFF Fan Zone. Fans can nab wristbands for each red carpet they want to watch between 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event, with Fan Zones opening two hours prior to the screening start time.

Put on your best gym set and meet fellow Pilates and exercise enthusiasts at an outdoor class in David Pecaut Square. This group morning activity will be hosted by Nice Day Pilates Studio on September 9 at 11 a.m.

Where in the city do you feel the most connected to nature? What's the best part of living in Toronto? These are some of the questions you can answer as Myseum of Toronto's newest exhibit makes an appearance on Festival Street encouraging visitors to rekindle their love for Toronto.

Stick around to the end of the fest to find out which flick takes the honour! Taking place on the last day (September 17), you'll get a chance to see a screening of the winning film. Tickets are available on a "first come, first served" basis.