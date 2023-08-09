10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include trying new food at Taste of the Danforth, jamming out to your favourite T-Swift songs, checking out unique pieces at an art crawl, and eating Portuguese food before riding a rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.