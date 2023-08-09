Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include trying new food at Taste of the Danforth, jamming out to your favourite T-Swift songs, checking out unique pieces at an art crawl, and eating Portuguese food before riding a rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for the complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Feast of St. Lawrence
      August 11-12
      Feast of St. Lawrence
      Feast on a 6-course picnic dinner under the stars, see a chef on stilts, listen to live music, and try yummy food from the market's many vendors at this two-day event.
      10 Market St.
    • TD Jerk Fest
      August 11-13
      TD Jerk Fest
      Visit Centennial Park for a celebration of all things Caribbean culture. Tickle your tastebuds with some spicy Caribbean food, check out cooking demonstrations, or get your groove on to the sounds of headliners Baby Chan and Destra. Tickets start at $20.
      Centennial Park
    • Taste of the Danforth
      August 11-13
      Taste of the Danforth
      Head over to Greektown and take part in Canada's largest street festival. Munch on some juicy souvlaki, listen to smooth jazz or quench your thirst with a refreshing drink from the beer garden.
      Greektown
    • Waterfront Night Market
      August 11-13
      Waterfront Night Market
      Order up some steamy dumplings, sip on a boozy beverage, watch mesmerizing cultural performances and watch floating lanterns light up the sky at this night market-turned-music festival.
      Hotel X Toronto
    • James Bay: North American Tour 2023
      August 12
      James Bay: North American Tour 2023
      Get your concert outfit ready for a night out as platinum singer-songwriter James Bay takes over the History stage as part of his North American tour promoting his new album "Leap".
      History Toronto
    • Humber Bay Shores Waterfront Festival
      August 12
      Humber Bay Shores Waterfront Festival
      Try international foods like empanadas and olive tapenade or get your groceries done at the farmers' market, support over 40 local artisans, dance the day away to the sounds of live bands, or simply prop up your lawn chair and have a picnic by the lake.
      Humber Bay Shores Waterfront
    • Bayside Summer Saturdays
      August 12-19
      Bayside Summer Saturdays
      Make your way to the water for this themed waterfront festival celebrating the perfect cottage day. It'll feature cottage-inspired eats, board games, and plenty of summer essentials for sale.
      261 Queen's Quay E
    • Taste of Portugal
      August 12-13
      Taste of Portugal
      Hop on your favourite thrill rides before stuffing your face with Portuguese roast chicken, checking out lively street entertainment, and satisfying your sweet tooth with decadent custard tarts. This event is included with park admission.
      Canada's Wonderland
    • Toronto Art Crawl
      August 13
      Toronto Art Crawl
      Looking for new home decor? Head over to the Bentway where over 80 artisans and artists will showcase their work. Whether you want a sculpture, a painting, or some art prints, you're sure to find something at this one-day art market.
      The Bentway
    • T-Swift Dance Party
      August 13
      T-Swift Dance Party
      Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto in 2024, but if you can't wait a year to get your T-Swift fix, make your way to Stackt Market, where you can sing and dance to your favourite songs from her Folklore and Evermore albums, sip on a sweet cocktail, or mingle with other die-hard Swifties.
      Stackt Market - West Lawn & Brewery
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Stars of The Office are headlining Just for Laughs Toronto next month

10 things to do in Toronto for the August civic holiday long weekend

Caribana parade route and time in Toronto for 2023

Dazzling drone show will light up Toronto skies this week and it's totally free

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend