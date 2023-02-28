Taste of the Danforth is officially returning to Toronto this summer

After a three year hiatus, one of Toronto's most loved summer street festivals is finally returning.

Taste of the Danforth is officially on the books for 2023 after years of cancellation since 2020. Last year, though the festival was permitted to return, organizers said there was not enough time to plan it.

City Councillor Paula Fletcher for Toronto-Danforth confirmed the festival's revival on Twitter, tweeting out an event planner will be hired to bring back the festivities.

"Breaking. Taste of the Danforth a go for 2023! Very happy that Board of Directors of @GreekTownBIA voted today to hire an event planner to assist them to plan and execute this year's Taste," she said.

This year's return was a long time coming after the Danforth BIA decided to skip 2022 placing blame on the uncertain health conditions of the winter.

Due to the size and scale of the weekend-long festival, once it was clear that health conditions were good to proceed with the event, there just wasn't enough time to plan it.

Known for its many Greek (and other) food stalls, street dancing and musical performances, Taste of the Danforth is one of the highlights of the many summer street festivals the city looks forward to each year.

And now that its return is finally happening, I’m sure this year's festival will be the biggest celebration yet when it rolls around in August.