Toronto's Taste of the Danforth has officially been cancelled this year

After some confusion about whether or not Taste of the Danforth would be happening this year, the beloved street festival has officially been cancelled for 2022.

The Greektown BIA posted on its social media pages saying that this year's event will be postponed until 2023.

"GreekTown on the Danforth Business Improvement Area's Board of Management has determined the best way to ensure the long-term success of the festival is to postpone restarting it until 2023," the statement reads.

The lively street festival attracts over 1 million people during its duration, with a weekend full of traditional Greek and Mediterranean food, music, dance and activities.

"We know planning an event of this size and scale will take time. It was unclear during the winter months whether public health conditions would allow for Taste of the Danforth to take place. Once it became clear we could, there just wasn't time to imagine Taste of the Danforth for 2022 given changes to the streetscape."

The Greektown BIA will be taking this extra time to create a bigger and better street festival for 2023, working closely with the City and its partners so the festival's comeback will be the best it can be.

Although the street festival won't be happening this year, the BIA still invites everyone to visit the neighbourhood to partake in the vibrant patio scene which will also be filled with live music.

Taste of the Danforth was set to takeover Greektown from August 5 through August 7.

There is no additional information about the festival but it is set to run sometime in the summer of 2023.