Toronto is getting a live music and wellness festival next to the waterfront

Toronto is getting eight weekends of free live art, music and wellness in one of the city's favourite parks by the waterfront.

SummerSeries runs from July 1 to Labour Day weekend at Trillium Park at Ontaro Place and will feature dancing, visual arts, films, and live performances by local artists and DJs.

SummerSeries events include

SummerSeries Opening Day, July 1

It's OK* World Music and Film Festival, July 7-9

Small World Festival, July 21-23

Indigenous Sounds Now, July 28-30

City Hall Live, August 11-13

Wavelength Summer Thing, August 18-20

Summer Live Music Festival, August 25-27

The Academy presents, September 1-3

If these aren't your jam, you'll also be able to calm your nerves and relieve some stress at one of the free wellness yoga classes running on select weekends.

The classes are designed for students of all levels and all you'll need is your own mat and a bottle of water (because hydration is key, people).

Other fun activities include a communal bonfire on opening night, or stopping by the henna booth to get a temporary tattoo. You can even pop into the photo booth and take some memories home with you.

For more information on the SummerSeries festival, visit the Ontario Place website.