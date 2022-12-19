Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

20 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about dance parties and trivia.

The annual Winter Solstice Festival is back at Kensington Market or check out the new Disney immersive experience set to give you a dose of nostalgia.

With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

20 things to do in Toronto this week

An immersive Disney experience opens in Toronto next week

Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2023

30 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting a synchronized fireworks show along the waterfront for NYE

20 things to do in Toronto this week

A massive winter lights exhibition is coming back to Ontario Place

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend