20 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about dance parties and trivia.
The annual Winter Solstice Festival is back at Kensington Market or check out the new Disney immersive experience set to give you a dose of nostalgia.
With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.
Jesse Milns
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .