Toronto is getting a massive nighttime street festival for the winter solstice

Toronto will be seeing the return of Kensignton Market's Winter Solstice Festival this holiday season, after the event was cancelled last year due to restrictions.

On Dec. 21, the streets of Kensington will be closed down for the neighbourhood's celebration from 6 p.m to to 9:30 p.m.

Their shops will be open late, and performers will be on the streets as they celebrate the return of light.

"The Kensington Market Winter Solstice Festival started in 1988 and was originally named the Kensington Market Festival of Lights.

The event was initiated by Ida Carnivali, artistic director of the Kensington Carnival Arts Society."

More details about the event will be available as the event draws closer.