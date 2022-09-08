Radar
Toronto is getting a street festival that's like a smaller version of Taste of the Danforth

Move over Taste of Danforth, Toronto's other Greektown has a street festival this month.

It's called the Pape Village SummerFest and it's back Sept. 17.

Although it's small compared to Taste of Danforth, this street festival comes with sidewalk sales, live performances and plenty of Greek food too. They have over 80 great vendors and food to make sure everyone is having a good time. 

Some notable businesses in Pape Village you can check out while in the area include Cafe Serano, Phyllo CafeTzatziki RestaurantThe Greek GrillBullseye Burgers, Hanamaru, King's Drive-In and Hansen's Danish Pastry Shop.

Pape Village SummerFest will be located at Pape Village, between Mortimer and Gamble Avenue, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jesse Milns
