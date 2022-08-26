Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2022

The 2022 Toronto Air Show will be three days of jam-packed air display showcasing modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics and much more.

You can marvel at the U.S.A.F. F-35 as it performs jaw-dropping maneuvers, or experience the impressive skill of the Canadian Forces Skyhawks.

Key dates and times

The Canadian Air Show is on all throughout Labour Day weekend from Sept. 3 to 5. You can watch the thrilling performances before or after you visit the CNE from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can expect lots of exhilarating performances from the RCAF CF-19 Demonstration Team, Gord Price & The Yak-50 and P-51 Mustang.

Viewing locations

Of course, you can always tune into the air show by viewing it from the street, or your house depending on how close you live to the CNE.

However, if you're keen on getting the best view, your best chance is purchasing a general admission ticket for $80. The package will give you access to the Exclusive Airshow Zone right on the lakefront, centre-stage viewing, and same-day admission to the CNE.

You can also splurge on a Flight Deck Chalet package which has exclusive seating within the Airshow Zone, as well as a fully catered buffet lunch, open bar, and a meet-and-greet opportunity with some of the peformers. However, this package doesn't come cheap and will run you $275.