Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this weekend

25 things to do in Toronto on the Canada Day long weekend 2022

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Weekend events in Toronto are all about Canada Day celebrations and dance parties.

Union Summer is back to take over Union Station for a massive market or head out to the new Bob Marley exhibit

With so many things to do, there's an event for everyone this weekend.

Thanks Jameson Irish Whiskey for sponsoring this post. Remember to Widen The Circle and check out #JamesonHour at participating Toronto bars & restaurants.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

25 things to do in Toronto on the Canada Day long weekend 2022

10 things to do on Canada Day 2022 in Toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

20 things to do in and around Toronto this summer that don't require a lot of travel

Toronto is getting a Mid-Autumn festival full of mooncakes and water lanterns

A massive festival is taking over Bloor St. in Toronto next month

Toronto's Taste of the Danforth has officially been cancelled this year

There's a dazzling lights festival coming to Mississauga later this year