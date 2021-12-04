Toronto just got a candy cane forest with a magical light tunnel

It's finally the winter holidays and it's time for everyone's favourite holiday activity, checking out the twinkly light displays.

From light festivals to homes decked out in thousands of lights there are a ton of places in and around Toronto to get into the holiday spirit.

Just outside the Toronto Eaton Centre there is a new light display that will transport you into a candy cane forest with a magical light tunnel.

After you've checked out the sparkling tree in the mall, take a walk to the courtyard outside that is decked out with thousands of twinkling lights that will be the perfect backdrop for your holiday photos.

Just like Holiday Magic in Yorkville, you can immerse yourself in the festive light installations.

After you've snapped a few photos of the candy cane forest, take a short walk over to Nathan Phillips Square to the Cavalcade of Lights festival to check out the glowing ice sculptures and light displays.