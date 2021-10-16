Toronto is getting a free concert and tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the winter holidays

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
holiday magic yorkville toronto 2021

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching and Toronto is known for going all out to celebrate the winter holidays and this year is no exception.

The city will be getting a free outdoor concert in Yorkville with a tree lighting ceremony to celebrate the start of the winter holidays.

The annual event, Holiday Magic, will feature Canadian artist Kiesza as the headliner with other local artists performing as well.

One of the main events will be the traditional tree lighting ceremony to kick off the start of the winter holidays.

Don't forget to bundle up and mark your calendars for Nov. 27 so you can get into the holiday spirit. Grab some hot chocolate at one of the local shops to keep yourself warm throughout the night.

An announcement with more information is expected soon so stay tuned for updates.

