Eaton Centre unveils Toronto's tallest Christmas tree for the holidays

The holiday season has officially arrived in Toronto with the Eaton Centre's annual lighting of its massive 108 feet tall Christmas tree.

This year, there was no public tree lighting event due to concerns abour crowding. Instead, media got to capture the tree lighting on Thursday evening before it's unveiled to the public.

Without the giant crowds the event was a bit underwhelming with just Santa present being hyped for the special moment.

However, the tree is still a magnificent sight to see and a true sign that the holidays have arrived.

The Eaton Centre wasn't the only tree lightning ceremony on Thursday evening.

The Distillery Winter Village opened to the public and huge crowds gathered to watch John Tory countdown and light up their equally as spectacular tree.

The Distillery Winter Village and the Eaton Centre Christmas tree are a true sign that the holiday season has arrived and are must-visits this Christmas time.