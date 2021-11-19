City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

Eaton Centre unveils Toronto's tallest Christmas tree for the holidays

The holiday season has officially arrived in Toronto with the Eaton Centre's annual lighting of its massive 108 feet tall Christmas tree.

Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to light up the tree in the mall. Photo by Fareen Karim.

This year, there was no public tree lighting event due to concerns abour crowding. Instead, media got to capture the tree lighting on Thursday evening before it's unveiled to the public.

Without the giant crowds the event was a bit underwhelming with just Santa present being hyped for the special moment.

Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

The Eaton Centre Christmas tree is shining bright. Photo by Fareen Karim.

However, the tree is still a magnificent sight to see and a true sign that the holidays have arrived.

Distillery Winter Village Toronto

The Distillery District is looking as festive as ever for the holidays. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Eaton Centre wasn't the only tree lightning ceremony on Thursday evening. 

The Distillery Winter Village opened to the public and huge crowds gathered to watch John Tory countdown and light up their equally as spectacular tree. 

Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

The holiday season in Toronto is in full force. Photo by Fareen Karim.

The Distillery Winter Village and the Eaton Centre Christmas tree are a true sign that the holiday season has arrived and are must-visits this Christmas time.

