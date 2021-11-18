Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rusty griswold burlington

This Griswold house in Ontario has lights just like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Travel
Michelle Payot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The winter holidays are quickly approaching and that means the resurgence of all your favourite festive activities including checking out light festivals in and around the city.

There's a house near Toronto that is transforming their family home into a light show decked out in thousands of lights.

Located in Burlington, Rusty Griswold's Light Display is just an hour's drive away from the city.

The annual light show has a theme and this year the house is decorated to look like the holiday classic movie, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Since 2015, Mike M. has decorated his home with thousands of lights for the Burlington community every holiday season.

Just like Savage Lights, another home in Etobicoke that turns their house into a light show for the holidays, Rusty Griswold's Light Display is also raising money for SickKids.

You can watch the animated lights dance to synchronized Christmas tunes either from the sidewalk or the comfort of your own car as the music will be broadcast over the radio.

"By building my Christmas light display each year, I try to recapture the excitement and magic of Christmas morning for kids," Mike says about the light show.

There are no tickets required since the event is free but a donation to SickKids is encouraged. The goal this year is to raise $1000.

The light show is located at 2176 Devlin Drive in Burlington and runs nightly until Jan. 2.

Lead photo by

Fernandes and Lecana

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

This Griswold house in Ontario has lights just like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

How to spend 36 hours in Perth Ontario

Canada is getting a new airline that's promising cheap flights

Canadian border measures are finally loosening for certain travellers

Blue Mountain is transforming into a winter wonderland this week

You can skate on a magical ice trail through a forest near Toronto this winter

Duncan Escarpment in Ontario is packed with hidden caves and scenic lookouts

You can now get direct flights from Toronto to 13 cities in Europe including Venice