This Griswold house in Ontario has lights just like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The winter holidays are quickly approaching and that means the resurgence of all your favourite festive activities including checking out light festivals in and around the city.

There's a house near Toronto that is transforming their family home into a light show decked out in thousands of lights.

Rusty Griswold’s Christmas Light Display, Burlington pic.twitter.com/7siT4n02me — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) December 14, 2019

Located in Burlington, Rusty Griswold's Light Display is just an hour's drive away from the city.

The annual light show has a theme and this year the house is decorated to look like the holiday classic movie, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

It's time to light your tree and get cozy on the couch because the all new holiday movie #MyChristmasFamilyTree with @Aimeeteegarden, @AWALK35, and @MrJamesTupper starts in 15 minutes! 🎄🌟 pic.twitter.com/CYKBrhxJO1 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 14, 2021

Since 2015, Mike M. has decorated his home with thousands of lights for the Burlington community every holiday season.

Just like Savage Lights, another home in Etobicoke that turns their house into a light show for the holidays, Rusty Griswold's Light Display is also raising money for SickKids.

Did this route tonight and fantastic displays at Rusty Griswold's light display, the Musson house, then along Lakeshore (mansions) to Spencer Park in Burlington. Worth the trip out! Also check out St. Elizabeth's Villa, have a great music lightshow set up. https://t.co/GMVsHtQak2 pic.twitter.com/JnHKKgAavv — Josh.ApexResults (@rapsfan34) December 11, 2020

You can watch the animated lights dance to synchronized Christmas tunes either from the sidewalk or the comfort of your own car as the music will be broadcast over the radio.

"By building my Christmas light display each year, I try to recapture the excitement and magic of Christmas morning for kids," Mike says about the light show.

There are no tickets required since the event is free but a donation to SickKids is encouraged. The goal this year is to raise $1000.

The light show is located at 2176 Devlin Drive in Burlington and runs nightly until Jan. 2.