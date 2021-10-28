Toronto house is transforming into a Halloween lights show this weekend

Halloween is just around the corner and that means the resurgence of your favourite spooky activities like haunted houses and light festivals.

This year, you won't have to travel outside of the city to see a spooky light show.

Savage Lights returns this year to get you in the spooky spirit and to raise funds for SickKids. Located in Etobicoke, this Toronto family home is transforming into a Halloween light show this weekend.

The annual light show has been running twice a year since 2018, during the Halloween season and winter holidays.

Just like their Christmas lights show counterpart, the lights show will feature over 60,000 LED lights synchronized to festive music and a 92" hand-built screen to display animated lights.

Albert Barone, the owner of the home, told blogTO he's happy to bring back joy to the neighborhood and raise funds for a good cause.

"I chose SickKids because for me the holidays are all about the kids and what better way to share the light of the season than to support a hospital that is continually striving to do better and support kids and their families," says Barone.

The light show is located at 1 Fletcher Place and runs from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

There are no tickets for the event but a donation to SickKids is recommended. The family's goal this year is to raise $5000 for the hospital.

For those in Scarborough who want to check out a Halloween attraction closer to home, there's a creepy house decked out with decorations on Brenyon Way.

It's also the final weekend of the season to check out the scary home at Glenlake and Dorval near the Junction Triangle.

For those more into a super-scary haunted attractions, the Haunted Office has extended hours this weekend.