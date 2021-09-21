Toronto's scariest haunted house is coming back next month in a new location

Halloween is next month and that means the return of haunted houses like Screemers, Canada's popular scream park.

The haunted attraction is back this year for its 28th anniversary but has changed locations due to restrictions.

Now located across the Vaughan Metropolitan subway station, Screemers is easy access from the Yonge-University subway line.

The new location is outdoors but the festival area will be housed under a 15,000 square foot open tent.

A ticket to the event includes all seven haunted walk-through mazes that feature over 100 live actors.

Screemers also includes unlimited rides on their Midway of Madness and if you're hungry after all the screaming, there are a ton of local food trucks to satisfy your cravings.

After you've gotten your fair share of frights, you can watch the stage shows in their new Vampire Lounge.

Screemers runs on select nights from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31.