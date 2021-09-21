Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
screemers toronto

Toronto's scariest haunted house is coming back next month in a new location

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Halloween is next month and that means the return of haunted houses like Screemers, Canada's popular scream park.

The haunted attraction is back this year for its 28th anniversary but has changed locations due to restrictions.

Now located across the Vaughan Metropolitan subway station, Screemers is easy access from the Yonge-University subway line.

The new location is outdoors but the festival area will be housed under a 15,000 square foot open tent. 

screemers toronto

What Screemers looked like in year's past.

A ticket to the event includes all seven haunted walk-through mazes that feature over 100 live actors.

Screemers also includes unlimited rides on their Midway of Madness and if you're hungry after all the screaming, there are a ton of local food trucks to satisfy your cravings.

After you've gotten your fair share of frights, you can watch the stage shows in their new Vampire Lounge.

Screemers runs on select nights from Oct. 8 through Oct. 31.

Photos by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto's scariest haunted house is coming back next month in a new location

Toronto is getting a Mid-Autumn festival with floating lanterns and a lion dance

There's a huge corn maze near Toronto that you can soon explore after dark

There's a drive-thru lights festival near Toronto for Halloween this year

Major Toronto road to be closed for a huge street party next weekend

Toronto's retro-drive in diner with roller skate carhops is opening in a new location

Toronto is getting a terrifying haunted house and maze next month

Massive new exhibition from the people behind Van Gogh opens in Toronto next month