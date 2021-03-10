This Toronto street is getting a bunch of beautiful installations that light up at night

There's a light at the end of the dreary tunnel called winter, and it's coming to Queen St. East this weekend.

The Beach neighbourhood is getting a brand new outdoor exhibition called Luminosity, launching this Saturday.

Popping up on Queen Street between Neville Park Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue, Luminosity is bringing eight different installations to light up the neighbourhood nightly until April 11.

The exhibit takes place outside, so Luminosity is COVID-safe, says the Beach Village BIA.

Showcasing work from eight different artists, installations will be connected by neon hearts glowing in the windows of businesses stretching 3 km along Queen Street.

"The temporary exhibit aims to support the local business and artist community, while giving residents of Toronto a safe opportunity to explore their city and enjoy art in a socially distanced way," said the BIA in a release.

Here's a sneak peak of all the different exhibits being installed for Luminosity 2021.

Beacon Silo by Chris Foster

Taking inspiration from the silos in southern Ontario, this 12-foot-tall beacon (pictured above) sits somewhere between a light house and a disco ball that projects moving lights onto surrounding areas.

88 Keys of Lights by Kristyn Watterworth and Edward Platero

A pile of illuminated guitars and piano will come to life with dancing lights while playing music. This interactive display responds to social media activity: just tag @makewaves and the #luminosity2021 hashtag.

Sugar Mountain by Rhonda Weppler and Trevor Majovsky

A display of fake cakes and pastries will light up the night as a treat for the eyes with juicy bright berries and glowing frosting.

Out from Under the Shadows by Bryan Faubert

This shadow mural exploring interconnectivity and fluidity comes from Faubert, a street artist hailing from Calgary. It'll be a whopping 80 ft x 20 ft.

Light Tree by Opus Art Projects

Flowing, colour-changing fiber optic cables hanging and flowing down the branches of a large tree on Queen Street East comes from Toronto artists Laura Wood and Dawn Tyrell.

Headlights by Collective Memory

Toronto artists Robert McKaye and Stoyan Barakov have adorned some mannequins with thrifted and donated materials, like life-size lamps with glowing lampshades instead of heads.

Chee-Win by Jungle Ling

Standing nearly 6 feet tall is this sculpture made from recycled materials, sourced from demolished Toronto buildings. Look closely and you'll see it holding a small duck, with shifting LED lights.

Sharing the Love by Thelia Sanders Shelton

The woman behind Toronto's driftwod sign is creating driftwood figures with light-up hearts. This one is all about the radiant light coming from where it matters most: inside.