The massive new lights show at the Toronto Zoo opens this week

The Toronto Zoo's buzzed-about new lights installation is finally opening to the public this week.

This will be the first year ever of the zoo's Lumina Night Walk, which has a whopping 1.5 km of lights displays and projections alongside original music and sound, storytelling and other multimedia effects.

You are transported through a portal of light to the year 2099. What lies on the other side?



The theme of the interactive, multi-sensory display is "Terra Lumina": a future version of the world when animals and nature live in harmony. The experience will take visitors to an imaginary, admittedly optimistic version of 2099, "an enchanted world of possibility."

The winding trail, which is the 11th of its kind from Montreal brand Moment Factory, will provide about an hour of adventure through areas like the "luminous forest," "polar power," "wolves welcome," "vanished species," "circle of life," and more.

Terra Lumina nights start on December 13, with 7-10 time slots per evening on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and additional select weekdays through to April 2020. Tickets are $25-$30 and are on sale now.