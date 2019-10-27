City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto zoo light show

The Toronto Zoo is getting a massive lights show this winter

Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
The Toronto Zoo is giving residents yet another instagrammable experience to add to our holiday bucket lists.

This winter, zoo patrons will be able to venture through the Lumina Night Walk, a 1.5-km light show — expected to take 45 to 60 minutes to navigate — complete with projections, storytelling, music, sound and other multimedia effects.

The show will transport participants to a hopeful, fantastical rendition of the year 2099, "a time when humans and nature have learned to live in harmony." (Assuming we don't destroy the planet by then.)

The installation, named Terra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Into A Bright Future, is a project from Montreal-based studio Moment Factory, which has created similar custom lights walks in places like Singapore, Japan, Whistler, Kingston and Mont Tremblant.

Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a press release that the Lumina brand meshes well with the zoo's aim to "touch hearts by creating magical moments that inspire guests to make positive change to help the environment."

Dates are currently unannounced, but tickets are due to go on sale sometime next month.

