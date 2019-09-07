The Toronto Christmas Market is officially coming back this winter

While some of us are still mourning the death of summer post-Labour Day, others are already excited for Christmas.

And for those of you who prefer the holiday season to any other, you'll be glad to know the beloved Toronto Christmas Market is coming back to the city again this year.

Toronto's Christmas Market will light up the Distillery District from November 14 to December 22 every day except Mondays.

Vendors will be selling all your favourite locally handcrafted products so you can find that perfect holiday gift.

There will also be entertainment, Santa and his elves, light canopies and of course, heated mulled wine.

Admission to the market is free on weekdays until Friday at 5 p.m., after which tickets will cost $6.

Hours will vary by day so be sure to check online before heading over.

While the market will be closed on Mondays, shops and restaurants in the Distillery District will remain open seven days a week.