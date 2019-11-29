Black Friday climate strike march brings hundreds to the streets of Toronto

Mobs of shouting people convened in downtown Toronto this afternoon — not to shop, as one might expect on Black Friday, but to demand that immediate action be taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Because you can't enjoy a half-price big screen 4K TV when your entire home is underwater, now can you?

Like the massive international climate strike that brought thousands out to protest in Toronto a few months ago, today's march saw activists walk from Queen's Park to Toronto City Hall with all sorts of creative signs.

"On November 29th, we will be joining people around the globe to demand climate justice for all before the COP 25 meeting in Madrid, Spain on the implementation of the Paris Agreement," reads a description for the event on Facebook.



"Here in Canada, in the wake of the federal elections, it is also crucial for us to hold our newly elected officials accountable to their electoral promises, and to push all levels of government to be more ambitious in their climate action."

The new @UNEP report says that emissions must fall today to stay below 1.5°C. The intervention time left to prevent tipping points could already have shrunk towards zero. No more words, we need #ClimateActionNow#GreenFriday #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #Toronto pic.twitter.com/lVSPL58ry0 — Alessandro Arrigoni (@a_arrigonim) November 29, 2019

While not nearly as large as the September climate strike, today's protest drew impressive numbers, and got plenty of attention from bystanders.

The protest kicked off with a rally outside the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park.

"Yonge Street, Bay Street, it's time to listen up!" people could be heard chanting. "The planet is dying, it’s time to give a f*ck!"

Protesters then set out from Queen's Park toward Nathan Phillips Square to spread their urgent message.

Many of those present were young students, who've been instrumental in pushing the climate strike movement forward.

Lots of students at Toronto city hall for the #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/w2cjvFEHps — Lisa Xing (@LisaYaxiXing) November 29, 2019

Representatives were also in attendance from organizations like Greenpeace...

Extinction Rebellion...

And the World Wildlife Foundation.

All in all, it was a successful event — especially for a cold late-November workday — and it doubtlessly brought the climate crisis front of mind for many people who were out there today, buying needless crap just because of the date.