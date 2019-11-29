Black Friday climate strike march brings hundreds to the streets of Toronto
Mobs of shouting people convened in downtown Toronto this afternoon — not to shop, as one might expect on Black Friday, but to demand that immediate action be taken to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Because you can't enjoy a half-price big screen 4K TV when your entire home is underwater, now can you?
Thousands at the #ClimateStrike in Toronto, Canada today#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/F8nh9dGgXo— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) November 29, 2019
Like the massive international climate strike that brought thousands out to protest in Toronto a few months ago, today's march saw activists walk from Queen's Park to Toronto City Hall with all sorts of creative signs.
"If you were smarter I'd be in school." One of the many great signs at today's #ClimateStrike in Toronto! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrikeCanada pic.twitter.com/i2oEDRzrGx— WWF-Canada (@WWFCanada) November 29, 2019
"On November 29th, we will be joining people around the globe to demand climate justice for all before the COP 25 meeting in Madrid, Spain on the implementation of the Paris Agreement," reads a description for the event on Facebook.
"Here in Canada, in the wake of the federal elections, it is also crucial for us to hold our newly elected officials accountable to their electoral promises, and to push all levels of government to be more ambitious in their climate action."
The new @UNEP report says that emissions must fall today to stay below 1.5°C. The intervention time left to prevent tipping points could already have shrunk towards zero. No more words, we need #ClimateActionNow#GreenFriday #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #Toronto pic.twitter.com/lVSPL58ry0— Alessandro Arrigoni (@a_arrigonim) November 29, 2019
While not nearly as large as the September climate strike, today's protest drew impressive numbers, and got plenty of attention from bystanders.
Climate change protest floods Bay Street. #Toronto #ClimateStrike #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/OPzVDmJspD— Amarra.M (@amarra_m) November 29, 2019
The protest kicked off with a rally outside the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park.
#FridaysForFuture in Toronto starting strong #topoli #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/yylinFblls— Keith Stewart (@climatekeith) November 29, 2019
"Yonge Street, Bay Street, it's time to listen up!" people could be heard chanting. "The planet is dying, it’s time to give a f*ck!"
Toronto is asking for a livable world! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Lwxn8dzULS— Mary Blake Rose (@MaryBlakeB) November 29, 2019
Protesters then set out from Queen's Park toward Nathan Phillips Square to spread their urgent message.
Marchers at Toronto’s #ClimateStrike on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/86GB2UTpX8— Holly Lehigh (@HollyLehigh) November 29, 2019
Many of those present were young students, who've been instrumental in pushing the climate strike movement forward.
Lots of students at Toronto city hall for the #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/w2cjvFEHps— Lisa Xing (@LisaYaxiXing) November 29, 2019
Representatives were also in attendance from organizations like Greenpeace...
Greenpeace at Toronto #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ic0vcJ0oY4— Holly Lehigh (@HollyLehigh) November 29, 2019
Extinction Rebellion...
#ExtinctionRebellion in Toronto at #ClimateStrike on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/JKJm6HiHV5— Holly Lehigh (@HollyLehigh) November 29, 2019
And the World Wildlife Foundation.
"Elsa is melting. Stop Global Warming!"— WWF-Canada (@WWFCanada) November 29, 2019
Creative signs from the many marchers at Toronto's #ClimateStrike today! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateChangeCanada pic.twitter.com/kL1BHVBi6U
All in all, it was a successful event — especially for a cold late-November workday — and it doubtlessly brought the climate crisis front of mind for many people who were out there today, buying needless crap just because of the date.
Join the conversation Load comments